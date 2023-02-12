Advertisement
  • Candace Cameron expresses excitement for comeback with “Full House” clan
  • At the 90s Con in March, Candace Cameron Bure discussed getting back together.
  • Candace said she enjoys spending time with her on-screen family.
  • She went on to say, many of the folks there have me fangirling over them.
 Candace Cameron Bure discussed getting back together with her Full House co-stars Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, and Andrea Barber and that she was looking forward to it, according to Fox News.

Candace said she enjoys spending time with her on-screen family and is looking forward to seeing them again in March. Candy remarked, “Last year, we held ’90s Con. It was a lot of fun. It is a fantastic spot to socialise with all the local fans and have fun. And last, on a more personal note, I just love spending time with my “Full House” family.”

She went on to say, “Many of the folks there have me fangirling over them. I want to pose for photos with the “Buffy” and “Clueless” crowds. The best… It is great fun.” At the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards on Friday night, Candace said these things.

