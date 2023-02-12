Candace Cameron expresses excitement for comeback with “Full House” clan

At the 90s Con in March, Candace Cameron Bure discussed getting back together.

Candace Cameron Bure discussed getting back together with her Full House co-stars Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, and Andrea Barber and that she was looking forward to it, according to Fox News.

Candace said she enjoys spending time with her on-screen family and is looking forward to seeing them again in March. Candy remarked, “Last year, we held ’90s Con. It was a lot of fun. It is a fantastic spot to socialise with all the local fans and have fun. And last, on a more personal note, I just love spending time with my “Full House” family.”

She went on to say, “Many of the folks there have me fangirling over them. I want to pose for photos with the “Buffy” and “Clueless” crowds. The best… It is great fun.” At the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards on Friday night, Candace said these things.

