Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson poured hearts out over motherhood

  • While talking to Pamela Anderson about parenthood on The Drew Barrymore Show.
  • Drew Barrymore recently broke down in tears.
  • She explained to Drew that she had to come up with cunning ways to give them.
 Drew Barrymore recently broke down. Drew questioned the former Baywatch member in the most recent episode about “what she did to ensure her and Tommy Lee’s two sons grew up protected.”

Pamela added, “My children were unaware that they had a security guard at school. The actress said, “People were attempting to remove them off the schoolyard, so I paid someone to be an assistant PE instructor just to be there.”

She explained to Drew that she had to come up with cunning ways to give them the impression that everything was normal but that she needed to know Drew was watching them since she was not willing to take a chance.

The mother of two daughters and star of Never Been Kissed revealed that she could relate to Pamela’s effort to keep her kids out of the spotlight.

“I totally get it. I understand,” Drew said as she started crying. Do not (expletive) with my kids, Drew commanded. This is not acceptable. They did not consent to this. Her and Pamela’s early jobs “prepared them up” for becoming the “parents that they are,” Drew added.

“Maybe, our whole lives were the best things for building us up as parents,” commented Drew. Pamela chimed in and added, “We just have to make sure that women know how to make themselves safe, from very young girls.”

