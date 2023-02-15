Advertisement
Hania Aamir celebrates her birthday in style

Hania Aamir celebrates her birthday in style

  • Hania Aamir celebrates her birthday in style.
  • Hania is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat.
  • She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance.
Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress who is also incredibly industrious and skilled. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people. Her followers want to see her in front of the camera. Her latest successful dramas are proof that she is one of Pakistan’s most popular and adored actors.

Hania Aamir celebrated her birthday and shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations with her fans and followers on her Instagram account.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Visual, Anaa, and many more.

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in formal or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

