Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wed again with Hindu rituals

During a Christian ceremony and a Hindu wedding, dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya exchanged vows in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Hardik shared images from his idyllic royal nuptials on Thursday, the day they both legally wed according to Hindu customs. They posted the images together with the caption “Now and forever.”

The pheras happened after dark. Hardik chose a cream-colored sherwani for D-Day that was covered with elaborate embroidery and topped with a stylish dupatta. For the varmala event, Natasa wore a heavily embellished, golden lehenga with a red dupatta. She changed for the Pheras into a vivid red solid saree with a wide border and a striking blouse. She improved her appearance with polki jewellery and dewy makeup.

During their varmala ritual, hundreds of flower petals were fired, and the first photograph showed them gazing up at the sky. The following image shows Natasa entering the wedding while wearing a red veil over her head. It also included a number of other charming scenes from the event.

Another showed them embracing while performing the pheras. Even one had Natasa receiving sindoor from Hardik. The bride and groom were photographed in unison during the golden hour in the final image.

Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya wed again on Wednesday, and on Wednesday they shared romantic photos from their white wedding on Instagram. They wrote, “On this island of love, we renewed our wedding vows in honour of Valentine’s Day. Being able to share our love with our family and friends is a true blessing.”

Natasa dressed like a standard Christian bride in a white gown, accessorized with a pearl necklace, and wore her hair up in a bun. She also had a white flower bouquet in her possession. Their son Agastya gave them both kisses. The family was photographed on Thursday when they arrived back from Rajasthan at the Mumbai airport.

On a yacht, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 of 2020. During the Covid shutdown, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony at their home. In July 2020, they welcomed their son Agastya into the world.

