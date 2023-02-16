Advertisement
J.K. Rowling responds to criticism of her remarks on Anti-trans

J.K. Rowling responds to criticism of her remarks on Anti-trans

  • The official teaser for J.K. Rowling’s new podcast.
  • After nearly two years of silence, Rowling, 57, who stoked the storm against her.
  • “You have wrecked your legacy,’ comments from followers on social media.
The official teaser for J.K. Rowling‘s new podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling has the author of the Harry Porter series talking about the criticism she received for her supposed anti-trans statements.

After nearly two years of silence, Rowling, 57, who stoked the storm against her with remarks widely seen as demeaning to transgender women, is finally speaking out. She addresses the subject in the teaser for her next podcast and asserts that her supporters have “profoundly” misconstrued her viewpoint.

“You have wrecked your legacy,’ comments from followers on social media in recent years have intrigued me. Oh, you could have had my affection for all time, but you said this. And I believe that you have profoundly misinterpreted me “In the trailer, she made an allegation.

Rowling said, “I never intended to annoy anyone. I did not feel uncomfortable, nevertheless, about coming down from my perch.” The Free Press, a nonprofit media outlet established by former New York Times op-ed columnist Bari Weiss, will debut The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling on February 21.

Warner Bros. CEO wants Harry Potter movies if J.K. Rowling joins
Warner Bros. CEO wants Harry Potter movies if J.K. Rowling joins

David Zaslav spoke on a conference call on November 3. Said they...

Next Story