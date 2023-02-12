Jemima Goldsmith opens up about her view on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith opens up about her view on arranged marriages.

She talked about her marriage to Imran Khan when she was only 21 years old.

She said she believed she was looking for “moral certainty.”

Advertisement

Jemima Goldsmith appears to favour arranged marriages, such as the one at the centre of her most recent film What’s Love Got to With It?

The scriptwriter, 49, opened out in an interview with The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine about her marriage to former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan when she was only 21 years old.

“Part of me thinks that if my parents had been sane and functional and able to agree, maybe it would have done me some favours to have had an arranged marriage,” she said.

Her nine-year marriage to Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and her time there served as the basis for Goldsmith’s directorial debut, for which she also served as producer. Modern dating and planned weddings serve as the central themes of the romantic comedy.

According to Jemima’s late father, late Sir James Goldsmith, “When a man marries his mistress, he creates a vacancy,” via the Daily Mail.

Jemima told The Mail that when she married Khan, she believed she was looking for “moral certainty.”

Advertisement

Jemima and Khan co-parent their two boys, despite the fact that they were once married, and they remain close.

Even though Jemima’s latest movie, which also stars Shazad Latif, Lily James, and Emma Thompson and Sajal Aly, is about marriage, Jemima has no plans to get married.

“I am not against it,” she said. However, she describes it as “high investment, low yield” . . . “Which I think is self-explanatory,” she added.

The movie comes out on February 24, 2023.

Also Read Jemima Goldsmith thanks the hero who saved Imran Khan from gunman Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, thanked the...