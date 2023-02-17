Advertisement
Jenna Ortega and The 1975 to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Jenna Ortega and The 1975 to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jenna Ortega and The 1975 to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jenna Ortega and The 1975 to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

On Wednesday, along with recent Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, renowned actor Jenna Ortega was revealed as one of SNL’s March hosts.

In the same show, rock group The 1975 will perform as the musical guest, and Ortega will make her SNL debut.

Previous to it, on March 4, 2023, Kelce will host SNL with Kelsea Ballerini serving as the musical stage host following the Kansas City Chiefs’ performance at the Super Bowl.

Ortega has played the lead actress in a number of films and television shows. She has received numerous nominations for her performance in the television show Wednesday, which has helped her tremendously in terms of fame.

Next up for the You actress is Scream VI, which debuts in theatres on March 10.

