This Valentine’s Day, John Legend was brimming with affection.

John legend 44-year-old EGOT winner stood with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their three children, son Miles Theodore, 412; daughters Esti Maxine, 4 weeks; and Luna Simone, 612; in a special family portrait posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Standing in front of her father, who is dressed in a red sweater with black and white striped sleeves, Luna smiles endearingly. She is wearing a red short-sleeved ruffly frock and matching red Mary Janes.

Teigen is holding baby Esti while dressed entirely in pink, while Miles is standing in front of his mother wearing a red jacket and khakis.

“Last night’s Valentine’s Day dates were fantastic. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Legend captioned the cute snap of the family of five.

The new father of three admitted that he experienced a “emotional” period when his newborn daughter Esti first arrived at home in an interview with WSJ. Magazine’s “My Monday Morning” feature.

“I just felt the love increase in the house, and I felt the joy,” added Legend, who welcomed daughter Esti with Teigen last month. “It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home.”

The birth of Esti was announced by Teigen and Legend on January 13. At a private concert, Legend confirmed the news, saying that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning” and that while he “did not get a lot of sleep,” he felt “energised” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

