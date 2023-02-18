Advertisement
Kanye West receives yet another honour for the incorrect reasons.

  After West started his anti-Semitic tirades, the press, industry, and fans cancelled the once-celebrated musician.
  The rapper from marked the beginning of the most terrible artistic.
  Although ranking first on the list, the rapper still had more than a billion Spotify streams in 2021.
Another blemish on Kanye West’s otherwise flawless musical career: his 2018 album Ye earned the top spot on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 Genuinely Horrific Albums by Brilliant Musicians.

After West started his anti-Semitic tirades, the press, industry, and fans cancelled the once-celebrated musician.

According to the article, the rapper from Flashing Lights “marked the beginning of the most terrible artistic and personal breakdown in the history of popular music.”

The frenetic, half-baked album, which clocks in at just 23 minutes, was recorded in Wyoming around the same time that he told TMZ that slavery was a “choice” and began donning a MAGA hat in public, according to the magazine.

Just before the album’s release, the controversy surrounding his remarks about slavery prompted him to frantically rewrite many of the ye lyrics, which explains screeds like “Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day/ Now I’m on 50 blogs gettin’ 50 calls/ My wife callin’, screamin’, say, “We ’bout to lose it all.'”

The publication added, “Kanye has never made music less important than this. His recent issues almost make the scandals of 2018 appear quaint in comparison.

Although ranking first on the list, the Chicago rapper, 45, still had more than a billion Spotify streams in 2021.

Rebirth, a 2010 album by Lil Wayne, also made the list, with the writers describing it as the creation of a “vocally challenged talent stranded in limbo.”

The tape was described as the result of a “creatively tired pair” that was “desperate to go their separate ways” in the OutKast song “thIdelwild,” which debuted at No. 46.

