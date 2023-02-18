Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny, insider

Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny, insider

Articles
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny, insider

Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny, insider

Advertisement
  • Kendall Jenner ignited relationship rumours with Bad Bunny.
  • The rumoured new pair was once more spotted together.
  • Kendall and Bad Bunny were later made public in a subsequent podcast.
Advertisement

Following her split from Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ignited relationship rumours with Bad Bunny.

Together with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, the supermodel went “on a secret date” with the Puerto Rican rapper at The Bird Streets Club, where they were seen having a sexual encounter.

When host and celebrity gossiper Deuxmoi posted about the sighting with taking names, rumours regarding The Kardashians star and the Diles hitmaker first started to circulate.

The names of Kendall and Bad Bunny were later made public in a subsequent podcast, which reinforced the rumours.

The insider claimed, “This single, well-known model sister was observed playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at an exclusive LA club over the weekend.”

The insider continued, “I have witnesses on the spot who witnessed [Kendall] exit the Bird Streets Club (in West Hollywood).”

Advertisement

“She exited the club and drove away in her car. They turned Bad Bunny’s automobile around after two minutes.”

The rumoured new pair was once more spotted together at Nobu Malibu with the Peaches singer and his wife, according to a second insider who spoke to The Sun.

“He sneaked out while she appeared to be avoiding the paparazzi, the insider claimed. “There weren’t many people there, and I believe one of the photographers was unaware of his identity.

I’m aware that Bad Bunny eventually escaped when Kendall, Justin, and Hailey all came around before 8 p.m. and left about 9 p.m.

Also Read

Kendall Jenner refutes allegations that she altered a bikini photo by displaying her “bizarre”
Kendall Jenner refutes allegations that she altered a bikini photo by displaying her “bizarre”

Some thought her hand and fingers were unusually lengthy because of the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry becomes
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry becomes "laughing stock" after new episode of South Parke
Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams
Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams
Fahad Mustafa revealed Ushna Shah's wedding date
Fahad Mustafa revealed Ushna Shah's wedding date
Ben Affleck doesn't like Jennifer Lopez's
Ben Affleck doesn't like Jennifer Lopez's "controlling" behavior
Megan Fox discovers evidence that indicated Machine Gun Kelly was having affair
Megan Fox discovers evidence that indicated Machine Gun Kelly was having affair
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's discussion on family planning
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's discussion on family planning
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story