Pen Badgley talk about Netflix viewers admiring serial killers

Recent criticism of Netflix and viewers for “idealising” serial killers.

Penn discussed how people found serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer “sexy” on Netflix.

Penn, who also plays a stalker and serial murderer on the You series, responded to comments.

Advertisement

Penn discussed how people found serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer “sexy” on Netflix in a recent appearance with Entertainment Tonight.

Penn, who also plays a stalker and serial murderer on the You series, responded to comments from viewers who expressed a liking for the violent characters in the show by offering helpful advice to “those who are finding themselves attracted to serial killers.” “You need to look at that, inside,” he retorted.

“Now, to be honest, with our show, you are expected to fall in love with him,” the Gossip Girl star said. That is our fault. Todd Bundy? On you, that! You may watch Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix. That is entirely Netflix’s fault,” said Penn in reference to the dominant streaming service.

It is important to point out that Evan Peters received a Golden Globe for his performance in the miniseries Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story last year, and that Zac Efron played Bundy in the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Penn said, “I do not have answers at this point,” in response. “Yes, but they are lengthy. Yes, it is strange, he continued.

Also Read Penn Badgley recounts heart stopping as premature baby Penn Badgley is speaking up about a terrifying medical issue he was...