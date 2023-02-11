Prince Harry reveals how King Charles ‘controlled’ his and Prince William budget

Prince Harry is evaluating the value of money in the British Royal Family.

He previously revealed that his father had cut off his financial support.

Harry disclosed how his father allocated his budget in his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex describes how King Charles III allocated his whole budget in his biography “Spare.”

He pens: “Money determined all. In the case of Willy and me, Pa was the sole decider. It was he alone who controlled our funds; we could only do what we could do with whatever resources and budget we got from him. To be publicly flogged for how much Pa permitted us to do—that felt grossly unfair. Rigged.”

He continued: “Maybe the stress around all this stuff stemmed from the overarching stress about the monarchy itself. The family was feeling the tremors of global change, hearing the cries of critics who said the monarchy was outdated, costly.”

Harry previously disclosed to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that his father had cut off his financial support.

