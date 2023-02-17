Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ryan Reynolds says his house is a “zoo” after having fourth child
Ryan Reynolds says his house is a “zoo” after having fourth child

Ryan Reynolds says his house is a “zoo” after having fourth child

Articles
Advertisement
Ryan Reynolds says his house is a “zoo” after having fourth child

Ryan Reynolds says his house is a “zoo” after having fourth child

Advertisement
  • Ryan Reynolds made light of the fact that his house became a zoo.
  • The actor then discussed how information about their newest child spread.
  • Lively posted a photo of herself without a baby bulge.
Advertisement

After his fourth kid with wife Blake Lively was born, Ryan Reynolds made light of the fact that his house became a zoo.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Lively posted a photo of herself without a baby bulge, “announcing” to the public that she and the 46-year-old Deadpool actor were expecting their fourth child.

Fans quickly adopted the notion that she had given birth even though she did not declare it publicly, and they all jumped to congratulate the couple.

After learning that his wife had given birth, Ryan—who owns Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney—admitted he was enjoying life as a “six.”

He did not specify the baby’s gender, but he did express their joy at watching their child develop.

Speaking to CNBC’s Power Lunch, Ryan told hosts Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans: “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it. Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

Advertisement

Ryan and Blake, 35, were already parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and he continued to joke, “If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here.”

The actor then discussed how information about their newest child spread, claiming that his wife never actually made an announcement.

Speaking of the image which was shared to the Gone Girl actress’ Instagram account of the pair standing alongside Ryan’s mum, Tammy, he said, “We didn’t make a birth announcement. We just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does.”

Also Read

Ryan Reynolds shares the condition of Blake Lively after baby no. 4
Ryan Reynolds shares the condition of Blake Lively after baby no. 4

Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively is adjusting to life as a mother...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Selena Gomez talks about gaining weight, 'I'm not a model!'
Selena Gomez talks about gaining weight, 'I'm not a model!'
Zeenat Aman discusses her decision to stop colouring her hair
Zeenat Aman discusses her decision to stop colouring her hair
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story