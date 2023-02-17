Ryan Reynolds says his house is a “zoo” after having fourth child

After his fourth kid with wife Blake Lively was born, Ryan Reynolds made light of the fact that his house became a zoo.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Lively posted a photo of herself without a baby bulge, “announcing” to the public that she and the 46-year-old Deadpool actor were expecting their fourth child.

Fans quickly adopted the notion that she had given birth even though she did not declare it publicly, and they all jumped to congratulate the couple.

After learning that his wife had given birth, Ryan—who owns Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney—admitted he was enjoying life as a “six.”

He did not specify the baby’s gender, but he did express their joy at watching their child develop.

Speaking to CNBC’s Power Lunch, Ryan told hosts Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans: “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it. Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

Ryan and Blake, 35, were already parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and he continued to joke, “If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here.”

The actor then discussed how information about their newest child spread, claiming that his wife never actually made an announcement.

Speaking of the image which was shared to the Gone Girl actress’ Instagram account of the pair standing alongside Ryan’s mum, Tammy, he said, “We didn’t make a birth announcement. We just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does.”

