Ryan Reynolds shares the condition of Blake Lively after baby no. 4

Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively is adjusting to life as a mother of four children.

He said that they are “extremely pleased” about the infant.

Reynolds did not divulge the child’s sex or name.

Advertisement

Blake Lively, according to Ryan Reynolds, is adjusting to life as a mother of four children.

Reynolds said that he and his wife are “extremely pleased” about the infant, which comes days after it was revealed that the “Gossip Girl” star, 35, and the “Red Notice” actor, 46, had welcomed their fourth child.

On this week’s episode of CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” he said to the hosts Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans, “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it.” “Everyone is doing fantastic. Everyone is actually doing really well.

Reynolds did not divulge the child’s sex or name, but he did say that since the child was born, their home has been quite busy.

“I believe we would be in serious trouble if we hadn’t worked it out by this point. But over here, it’s a zoo,” he said.

The “Deadpool” actor and Lively welcomed their fourth child together over the weekend.

Advertisement

The “Age of Adaline” star also made a birth announcement on Instagram by posting a photo of her, her husband, and his mother Tammy Reynolds together at home. Her pregnancy bump, however, was conspicuously missing from the picture.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” she captioned the picture.

When Lively unveiled her growing baby belly at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City in September, she shocked her fans by announcing her pregnancy.

The “Shallows” actress shimmered on the red carpet in a gold sequin short dress while cradling her growing baby belly.

Lively posted a slideshow of her pregnancy development shortly after the news broke in order to discredit the paparazzi who had been following her home.

She stated at the time, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄sighting will leave me alone, You freak me and my kids out.”

Advertisement

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications that share photos of children,” she continued. “You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference.”

Also Read ‘Very excited about the new baby’ Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds says Following the birth of their sixth child. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds...