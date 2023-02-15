‘Very excited about the new baby’ Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds says

Following the birth of their sixth child.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are receiving a lot of love.

The couple, who tied the knot in a small ceremony in South Carolina.

Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds are fantastic. Ryan makes a fantastic father. He treats Blake like a princess. The new baby has them all giddy with anticipation. The elder children have adapted well, “People has it from a source.

The couple, who tied the knot in a small ceremony in South Carolina in September 2012, initially made the news public when Lively, 35, unveiled her baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September.

Through a fun, Super Bowl-themed Instagram post, she revealed on Sunday that she and her 46-year-old husband had welcomed their new child. Lively captioned a carousel of photos that included Reynolds’ mother, Tammy, and revealed she no longer had a baby belly, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023—been busy.”

Daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8, are now joined by the new baby. The mother of four continues, “Blake is the finest mom.” “Her friends smother her with gifts for the kids, and she is besieged by them. One of my favorite couples is she and Ryan. Many of Blake’s friends aspire to have what she has.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Reynolds had stated that he hoped the couple’s fourth child would be a girl on the Today show in November, though the couple has not yet revealed any information about the birth.

“I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” she told the publication in May. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident – not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

“I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship,” Lively continued. “I believe in really valuable collaborations and that’s where I’m getting my fulfillment these days and I’ve never been happier, professionally.”

