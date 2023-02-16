Advertisement
  Selena Gomez mocks Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham has once again welcomed amusing critics over his adoring Valentine’s Day wish to wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, 23, a budding chef, expressed his perspective on Valentine’s Day and surprised his wife while just wearing a towel, a gold necklace, and a baseball cap.

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham also gave his “forever baby” a massive heart-shaped bouquet of red roses.

As several of them joked in the comments section, the viewers derided Brooklyn and Nicola’s mischievous Valentine’s Day antics.

“Next career move for Brooklyn …… Flower Arranger,” one internet user quipped, referencing Brooklyn’s multiple ever-changing career endeavours.

“Ok but why is he only wearing a towel but with a hat,” another pondered, as the couple’s pal Selena Gomez joked, “Lol he’s about to drop it!!”

Meanwhile, Nicola – who tied the knot with Brooklyn in April – loved her husband’s romantic gesture and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day! Best way to wake up everrr. I love you so much baby!! I’m so lucky I get you forever!”

Next Story