Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable family portrait with fans

The ideal family portrait of the Pataudis was posted on Instagram by Soha Ali Khan. She is pictured with her entire family, with the exception of a few faces, at her brother Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai. Along with their daughter Inaaya, mother Sharmila Tagore, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and nephews Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir Ali Khan, they also have their mother Sharmila Tagore.

They all appeared to be eating snacks at the dining room table when they made the decision to take a picture of the occasion. Saif is dressed in his customary white kurta, Soha is dressed in a red top and a blue jacket, and Ibrahim is sporting a red T-shirt. Kareena is dressed in a black top and white slacks. Taimur is being held close by grandma Sharmila as Jehangir is in the arms of Kareena.

Soha shared the picture with the description, “The pride (minus a few cubs).” Saba Ali Khan, Soha’s sister, wrote, “Loverlyyyy. Soon, bye. Fans of the performers’ family also left comments on the image. Many people were still in a state of shock about Ibrahim’s resemblance to his father Saif.

One person remarked, “Saif’s son looks more like Saif than Saif himself.” God bless the Pataudi family, someone wrote. Many even pointed out that Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s oldest child, and Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu were missing from the picture.

However, someone made the remark, “Perhaps nobody is there. Why do individuals presume that every member of the family will be present? Sara is plainly absent, as are doubtless a large number of other family members. Everyone has a life of their own, a job, and other things to do. Not everyone attends every family gathering. People frequently ask where certain family members are when celebrities post images of their families, as if it were a personal issue.

Soon, Soha will appear alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii 2. Manoj Bajpayee and Suraj Sharma will be appearing in Gulmohar, according to Sharmila. On Saturday, the movie’s trailer was made public.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will star in Om Raut’s next Saif film Adipurush. Kareena is working on a number of projects, including the adaptation of Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film, in which she plays a UK police officer. Along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, Kareena is a part of The Crew. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh also joined the movie.

