Sonam enjoys a night out with Arjun, Malaika & Anand at the Night Manager event

Anil Kapoor’s family attended a special screening of The Night Manager.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome also attended.

Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora came together for a special screening.

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, sons-in-law Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, nephew Arjun Kapoor, and Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora attended a private screening of Anil Kapoor’s web series The Night Manager on Thursday before its release. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Sanya Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, and Bhumi Pednekar, who are also co-stars with Anil, joined them for a wonderful night out.

With girlfriend Malaika Arora and cousin Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor has shared a few amusing photos from the The Night Manager premiere where they all had a great time. “A night out with the family for #TheNightManager,” he captioned the images. Malaika is wearing a grey pantsuit, Arjun is wearing a loose green shirt, and Sonam is wearing a blue and white outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Praising the show, Arjun wrote, “#TheNightManager is finally on duty! @anilskapoor chachu this one looks ek dum jhakkas with my man @adityaroykapur and the ladies @sobhitad @tillotamashome. Can’t wait to binge watch this!”

Sonam shared a few candid pictures with husband Anand Ahuja from the night on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Parents night out to watch the amazing #nightmanager. You’re amazing @adityaroykapur, @sobhitad, @anilskapoor and obviously my dear @sandeipm you have done a fab fab job!”

In another post, Sonam included a photo of Tillotama Shome seated next to Sanya Malhotra with the caption, “@tillotamashome you are beautiful in the performance… I’m looking forward to seeing you a lot more! And you appeared to be rather lovely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

“When you run home from the screening to binge the season, you know it’s fantastic,” Rhea Kapoor commented with many photos she posted from the event. At this time, @disneyplushotstar is streaming The Night Manager. Along with images of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Sanya Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja from the screening, she also uploaded a photo of Anil having a drink in his hand.

