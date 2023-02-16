Squid Game 2 to start filming this summer

The first season of Squid Game gained a massive fan base.

The first season of Squid Game, a popular South Korean survival thriller series, quickly gained a massive fan base. As the show prepares to return for a new season, actor Lee Jung Jae, who played protagonist Seong Gi-Hun, has shared an update on filming as well as plot details.

According to sources, Lee Jung Jae has revealed that Squid Game 2 will begin filming this summer. Talking about the plot, he said, “As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story.”

Viewers will remember the show’s Front Man, played by Byung Hun. By the end of Season 1, Gi-Hun has won the Squid Game. He is seen in a new look with red hair on his way to the airport to fly to the United States to see his daughter. However, he changes his mind and returns, presumably to exact his revenge.

Lee Jung Jae teased that Squid Game Season 2 will be bigger than the first season, revealing that filming will last 10 months and that fans will have to wait a little longer for new episodes.

Squid Game 2 was greenlit in June 2022. It will be available on OTT in 2024.

