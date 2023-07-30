A fan three drink on Cardi B during concert

During a concert in Las Vegas, Cardi B had a tense encounter with a disruptive fan.

During a concert in Las Vegas, Cardi B had a tense encounter with a disruptive fan. A video posted on TikTok went viral, showing a concertgoer throwing a drink at the rapper while she was performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub. In response, Cardi B swiftly hurled her microphone at the unruly fan, clearly shocked by the unexpected action.

The footage didn’t clearly show whether Cardi’s aim hit the person who threw the drink, but it did capture her shouting some words at the individual. Security quickly intervened to escort the troublemaker out of the event. It’s not known if any charges were filed against the concertgoer, and Cardi’s representatives have yet to comment on the incident.

Cardi’s loyal fans showed their unwavering support for her on social media, praising her no-nonsense response to the disruptive behavior. Despite the heated moment during the concert, Cardi was later seen partying and having a good time in videos posted on her Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has reacted in frustration during a performance. The night before, she threw her microphone after finishing her song “I Like It” at Drai’s Nightclub, also in Las Vegas. Confetti rained down as she tossed the mic, reportedly directed towards the DJ at the back of the catwalk.

