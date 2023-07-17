Aamir Khan and Family Make a Grand Appearance at Wimbledon

Aamir Khan graced the All-England Club in London with his presence.

Amidst the thrilling atmosphere of the 2023 Wimbledon finals, Bollywood’s perfectionist actor, Aamir Khan, graced the All England Club in London with his presence. Accompanied by his daughter Ira Khan and sons Junaid and Azad, the family added a touch of star power to the prestigious tennis event. The delightful family outing was captured in a selfie shared by Ira on her Instagram Stories, where they all smiled radiantly for the camera. The caption featured the hashtag Wimbledon and a sticker that read ‘Centre court,’ indicating their prime location at the event.

However, Aamir Khan wasn’t the only Bollywood celebrity in attendance. Style icon Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja also attended the finals, making it a fashionable affair to remember. Sonam, known for her impeccable sense of style, took to Instagram to share her excitement about being part of the event.

Adding to the star-studded audience was international pop sensation Nick Jonas, who made an appearance alongside his mother-in-law, Dr. Madhu Chopra, enjoying the thrilling matches.

In recent news, Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, bravely opened up about her personal battles with depression during an interview. As part of her commitment to mental health support, Ira launched the Agastu Foundation. The foundation aims to provide assistance to those in need, and both Aamir Khan and his former wife, Reena Dutta, actively participate as members of the foundation’s advisory board, highlighting their dedication to supporting mental well-being.

Ira Khan is Aamir’s second child, with his older son Junaid from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002, and later, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad. However, in 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation, although they continue to prioritize co-parenting and maintaining a cordial relationship.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Starring alongside Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, the movie garnered immense praise. Additionally, Aamir made a special appearance in the film Salaam Venky, featuring Kajol and Revathy, released in December 2022. Currently, Aamir has not announced his next project as he focuses on spending quality time with his family and exploring new creative opportunities.

