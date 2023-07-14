AI Technology Transforms Celebrities into Pakistani Setting

Pakistani IT expert creates striking AI-generated avatars of Hollywood and Bollywood stars.

Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Shah Rukh Khan, and Lionel Messi are depicted in traditional attire.

The artist also reimagines iconic figures such as Lady Diana, Madonna, and Imran Khan in the AI-generated avatars

The trend of AI-generated avatars is gaining momentum, with unconventional transformations taking place. Recently, a Pakistani IT expert utilized AI technology to create captivating images of renowned Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities in a Pakistani setting.

These imaginative creations include Selena Gomez, the American singer, elegantly dressed in a traditional shalwar kameez, and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan sporting a vibrant suit amidst the rocky hills of Quetta. Even football legend Lionel Messi is depicted in a relaxed scene with cattle.

In addition, the artist ventured into reimagining 90s icons, such as the late Lady Diana, American singer Madonna, and former Pakistani cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

These AI-generated images have sparked interest and engagement among social media users, providing a unique and entertaining experience for audiences to enjoy.

