Allu Arjun And Trivikram’s AA 22 To Draw Inspiration From Mahabharata?

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently surprised his fans by announcing his 22nd project, a highly anticipated film in collaboration with renowned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Tentatively titled AA 22, the announcement was made on July 4, Tuesday, through social media. Allu Arjun and Trivikram promised their fourth collaboration would be a visual spectacle.

Initially rumored to be a fantasy drama addressing a social issue, recent reports have clarified the genre and concept of the film. According to sources, AA 22 will draw inspiration from the epic Mahabharata, specifically the modern-day adaptation of two lesser-known episodes. The film aims to explore these parvas (episodes) within a contemporary context.

Several successful South Indian films, such as Mani Ratnam’s iconic Thalapathi (1991) and the Malayalam blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam (2022), have previously adapted famous episodes from Mahabharata. Thalapathi drew inspiration from the friendship between Karna and Duryodhana, while Bheeshma Parvam depicted the struggles of an aging Bheeshma to maintain peace between the Kauravas and Pandavas. However, the specific theme of Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s film has not yet been revealed.

AA 22 will mark the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas, following the successes of Julayi, S/O Saturamurthy, and the mega-blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film is currently in the casting phase, with the leading lady and the rest of the star cast yet to be finalized. S Thaman, the renowned musician, will reunite with the actor-director duo after the massive success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

AA 22 is a joint production between Geetha Arts, owned by Allu Aravind, and Harika and Hassine Creations. Fans eagerly await further updates on this much-anticipated project that promises to captivate audiences with its visual grandeur and modern interpretation of Mahabharata’s episodes.