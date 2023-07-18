Badshah Speaks Out on Rift with ‘Self-Centered’ Honey Singh

Badshah, also known as ‘Bad Boy Badshah,’ recently shared revealing insights into the formation of ‘Mafia Mundeer’.

Renowned rapper Badshah, also known as ‘Bad Boy Badshah,’ recently shared revealing insights into the formation of ‘Mafia Mundeer’ and the subsequent fallout with his former collaborator, rapper and singer Honey Singh. In an exclusive podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Badshah shed light on the dynamics of the group, the challenges they faced, and the alleged mistreatment he endured during their time together.

The Formation of ‘Mafia Mundeer’:

Back in 2009, Badshah and Honey Singh came together to create ‘Mafia Mundeer,’ a collective aimed at uniting like-minded artists. Initially, the group showed great promise, and their first collaboration, the track ‘Get Up Jawani’ in 2011, garnered significant attention in the music industry.

The Rift and Fallout:

However, the seeds of discord were sown within ‘Mafia Mundeer’ as time passed. Badshah recalled feeling uneasy as he attempted to reach out to Honey Singh during moments of strife, only to be met with avoidance. The collaboration that once seemed unbreakable began to unravel, and their partnership eventually fell apart.

Challenges and Struggles:

Badshah opened up about the challenges he faced during this period, with songs created together with Honey Singh remaining unreleased. The focus on Honey Singh’s solo career became apparent, leaving Badshah to cope with disappointments. He expressed feelings of being let down by his former collaborator, as he believed their bond as brothers should have carried more weight in acknowledging their collective struggles.

Alleged Mistreatment and Contracts:

Adding to the tension, Badshah revealed that the artists within ‘Mafia Mundeer,’ including himself, signed blank contracts, leaving them vulnerable and uncertain about their futures. This alleged mistreatment and lack of acknowledgment left Badshah deeply frustrated, imploring Honey Singh to recognize the sacrifices they had made together.

Badshah’s Departure:

By 2011, the strain within ‘Mafia Mundeer’ had become insurmountable, resulting in the departure of key members like Ikka, Raftaar, and finally, Badshah. Despite the group’s early promise, the departures of these influential artists ultimately led to the dissolution of ‘Mafia Mundeer.’

Legacy of ‘Mafia Mundeer’:

Although ‘Mafia Mundeer’ may not have been sustained as a collective, its brief existence marked a notable moment in the industry. Honey Singh’s recognition of Badshah’s talent through ‘Mafia Mundeer’ demonstrated the rising star’s potential, leading to his own successful solo career. While the group disbanded, the impact of their brief alliance continues to resonate within the Indian music scene.

Conclusion:

In this candid podcast interview, Badshah candidly reflected on the rise and fall of ‘Mafia Mundeer’ and the subsequent fallout with Honey Singh. The emotional journey he shared sheds light on the complexities of artistic collaborations and the challenges faced by artists in the music industry. Despite the rift, both Badshah and Honey Singh remain influential figures, with their unique contributions shaping the course of Indian hip-hop.

