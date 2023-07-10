The soundtrack for upcoming movie Barbie includes multiple popular artists and singers.

Billie Eilish is yet another name that has announced a track for the highly-anticipated film.

Eilish shared old pictures from her childhood on her Instagram story.

Billie Eilish, a popular singer, has revealed that she will be working on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated fantasy comedy movie called Barbie.

The movie has generated a lot of excitement among the audience with its teasers, posters, soundtrack, and marketing. Let’s find out more about the song that Billie Eilish will contribute to Barbie.

The 21-year-old songwriter announced her upcoming release for the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer on Thursday, July 6, 2023. “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! ‘What Was I Made For?’ COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7 AM PT !!!!!!!! WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY, THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS,” she captioned the post with a string of cute emojis.

