Billie Eilish, a popular singer, has revealed that she will be working on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated fantasy comedy movie called Barbie.
The movie has generated a lot of excitement among the audience with its teasers, posters, soundtrack, and marketing. Let’s find out more about the song that Billie Eilish will contribute to Barbie.
The 21-year-old songwriter announced her upcoming release for the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer on Thursday, July 6, 2023. “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! ‘What Was I Made For?’ COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7 AM PT !!!!!!!! WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY, THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS,” she captioned the post with a string of cute emojis.
In the picture, there was a drawing of the Barbie logo with the title of the song written on top. To make the announcement more emotional and personal, Eilish shared old pictures from her childhood on her Instagram story.
The pictures showed her celebrating a Barbie-themed birthday party when she was young, with a cake decorated like Barbie. There were also pictures of her holding a Barbie castle on Christmas and playing with different Barbie dolls.
