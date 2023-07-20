Advertisement
Edition: English
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Vacation with Baby Devi

Articles
  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover ever since they welcomed their daughter Devi into the world in November 2022.
  • The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport, brimming with excitement.
  • They prepared to give their daughter a memorable experience in the skies.
Parental joy has been evident in the lives of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover ever since they welcomed their daughter Devi into the world in November 2022. The doting parents have been sharing glimpses of their adorable little one with their fans, and recently, they made headlines as they embarked on Devi’s first airplane journey.

The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport, brimming with excitement as they prepared to give their daughter a memorable experience in the skies. Bipasha later took to Instagram on July 19 to share a heartwarming family picture from their recent holiday, marking Devi’s first-ever vacation. In the snapshot, Bipasha, dressed in a green printed top and stylish sunglasses, lovingly cradles her daughter, who looks adorable in a white outfit. Karan looked dapper in a white t-shirt paired with a blue cap.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Captioning the picture, Bipasha joyfully wrote, “Devi’s first holiday was a super hit.” The post received an outpouring of love from fans, who left heartwarming comments. One fan expressed, “With wonderful parents everywhere, everything will be super hit.” Another sent well-wishes for many more happy holidays to come and praised the couple’s parenting skills. Many followers called them the “best family in the world.”

Earlier, Bipasha and Karan had shared pictures from their holiday in Goa, where they also celebrated Devi’s eight-month milestone.

The love story of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover began on the sets of their horror film “Alone,” which eventually led to their wedding in 2016. In November 2022, the couple embraced parenthood, and since then, they have been relishing every moment with their bundle of joy.

On the professional front, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in the web series “Qubool Hai 2.0” and is set to play a significant role in Siddharth Anand’s movie “Fighter,” alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, scheduled for release on January 25, 2024. Meanwhile, Bipasha has taken a break from her career to dedicate time to her daughter and family.

The fans eagerly await more glimpses of the adorable trio as they continue to celebrate love, happiness, and parenthood on their journey together.

