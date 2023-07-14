Bollywood Celebs Send Their Wishes for ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 Mission

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Suniel Shetty expressed support for ISRO and Chandrayaan 3.

Suniel Shetty tweeted excitement for Chandrayaan 3 and wished ISRO success.

Akshay Kumar reacted to his old tweet and expressed hope for Chandrayaan 3.

Advertisement

Renowned actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Suniel Shetty expressed their support and admiration for the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the entire nation through their social media posts. With the upcoming Chandrayaan 3-moon mission on the horizon, Akshay Kumar emphasized the need for the country to soar higher, while Suniel Shetty wished ISRO resounding success.

The launch of Chandrayaan 3 is scheduled for Friday at 2:35 p.m., employing the Fat Boy LVM3-M4 rocket as the chosen mode of transportation for this lunar expedition.

Suniel Shetty shared a picture of Chandrayaan 3 on Twitter and expressed his excitement for the upcoming mission, “Excitement levels reaching the MOON! Sending my virtual cheers to Chandrayaan 3 for its upcoming mission! Can’t wait to witness India’s tech prowess soar to new heights! May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical! Proud Indian…”

Excitement levels reaching the MOON! 🌕 Sending my virtual cheers to #Chandrayaan3 for its upcoming mission! 🎉 Can’t wait to witness India’s tech prowess soar to new heights! 🇮🇳 May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical! 🙌 #ProudIndian… pic.twitter.com/2XGFwllv2h — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 13, 2023

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar reacted to his old tweet at the time of Chandrayaan 2 and expressed his hope, “And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for Chandrayaan 3. A billion hearts are praying for you.”

His old tweet read: “There’s no science without experiment…sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident Chandrayaan 2 will make way for Chandrayaan 3 soon. We will rise again.” Chandrayaan 2 had failed to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon surface.

And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you. 🙏 https://t.co/Lbcp1ayRwQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2023

Advertisement

Anupam Kher also wrote on Twitter, “India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at ISRO all the very best for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 . Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara (may our flag fly high). Jai Hind…”

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn tweeted that he is proud of ISRO and the scientists who are working on the Chandrayaan 3 mission. He wished them all the best and said that he is eagerly waiting to see the results of the mission.

Today, all eyes will be glued to the TV & the skies as our nation stands on the verge of another historic feat. To the great men & women @isro, our wishes & prayers are with you 🙏🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 14, 2023

Jackie Shroff shared a video related to Chandrayaan-3 on his social media platform.

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted about Chandrayan 3.

Advertisement

Excited for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 -wishing our nations pride @isro all the best – praying for its success. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Jy4LtxCv83 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 13, 2023

In 2019, Akshay Kumar played the role of a mission director in the film Mission Mangal, which was loosely based on the lives of ISRO scientists who worked on India’s first Mars Orbiter Mission. The film also starred Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sanjay Kapoor, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film OMG 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God!, has released a teaser. The teaser shows Akshay sporting dreadlocks and a shirtless appearance, inspired by Lord Shiva. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, and will be released in theaters on August 11.

Advertisement

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor’s Adorable Fatherhood Shines in Avinash Gowariker’s Latest Post Ranbir Kapoor is a doting father to his daughter Raha. Avinash Gowariker...