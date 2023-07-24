Box Office Clash: Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 vs. OMG 2 Faceoff

Gearing up for a monumental box office clash, two highly anticipated films, “Gadar 2” starring Sunny Deol.

Gearing up for a monumental box office clash, two highly anticipated films, “Gadar 2” starring Sunny Deol and “OMG 2” featuring Akshay Kumar, are set to hit theaters on the same day, August 11. Both movies are sequels to previously successful films, promising an intense battle for audience attention. In a recent conversation, Sunny Deol shared his thoughts on the impending clash, reminiscing about a similar situation when “Gadar” clashed with “Lagaan” back in 2001.

During an interview with Times of India, Sunny Deol was asked about his feelings regarding the box office clash. Reflecting on the past clash with “Lagaan,” he emphasized that there should be no comparisons between films, especially in terms of business and likability. He recalled how “Gadar” performed exceptionally well, crossing the 100 crore mark, while “Lagaan” didn’t achieve the same level of success. Despite initial perceptions that “Gadar” was a typical masala film with old-style songs, it went on to become a beloved people’s film. In contrast, “Lagaan” was considered a classic, but the so-called film critics had initially criticized “Gadar.” However, it won over the hearts of the audience, proving its worth.

Sunny Deol further stated that comparisons between films, even when they are vastly different in nature, seem to be inevitable in the industry. He stressed that such comparisons should not be made, as every film has its own unique appeal and should be judged accordingly. He cited his own experiences with clashes between his films, such as “Ghayal” and “Dil,” pointing out that the quality and essence of each film should be appreciated individually.

Moving on to the films in question, “Gadar 2” serves as the sequel to the blockbuster hit “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” one of Hindi cinema’s biggest successes. The period action film has been helmed and produced by Anil Sharma, with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles from the original.

On the other hand, “OMG 2” takes the form of a comedy-drama and serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit “OMG – Oh My God,” with Akshay Kumar playing the role of Lord Shiva, supported by Pankaj Tripathi portraying his devoted disciple and Yami Gautam Dhar.

As the release date approaches, fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipate the box office showdown between “Gadar 2” and “OMG 2,” each film carrying its own unique appeal and potential to win over the audience. Only time will tell which movie emerges victorious in this highly-anticipated clash at the ticket counters.

