Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s romance still thriving, source reveals

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s love is still growing, and they are enjoying their time together this summer. They were seen together for the first time eight months ago, and their relationship seems to be going well.
A trusted source confirmed this and shared that they deeply care for each other with PEOPLE. Let’s learn more about their lovely romance and the special moments they’ve had together.
According to a close friend of Ines de Ramon, who is 32 years old, their relationship is strong and full of passion. They have been spending quality time together in Europe, and it’s clear to anyone who sees them that their love is genuine and deep.
The insider said “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other. It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.”
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt, aged 59, is currently in Europe as he is working on a Formula One racing movie.
The movie had a pause because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Brad still lives at Chateau Miraval and is often visited by Ines, who flies in to be with him.
Before getting together, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon had significant relationships. After his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt was linked to Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski.
On the other hand, Ines de Ramon was married to Paul Wesley from Vampire Diaries, but they separated quietly in May 2022 after three years of marriage.
