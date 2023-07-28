Celebrities Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Maya Ali

Lollywood’s beloved actress, Maya Ali, is receiving heartfelt congratulations as she marks her 34th birthday.

Maya has captured the hearts of millions with her impeccable acting skills and distinctive fashion choices. Her on-screen performances and genuine off-camera persona effortlessly endear her to everyone she encounters. With each role she takes on, Maya leaves a lasting impression, showcasing her exceptional talent and unwavering passion for her craft.

Beyond her artistic prowess, Maya’s philanthropic efforts and down-to-earth nature have made her a beloved figure among fans and colleagues.

Numerous friends and former co-stars, including Azaan Sami Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Bilal Saeed, Mahwash Ajaz, and Usama Kardar, have taken to their Instagram stories to send birthday wishes. Even the acclaimed designer, MNR, extended his greetings on his official Instagram account.

On the professional front, Maya Ali’s upcoming project is Shoaib Mansoor’s directorial venture, Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

