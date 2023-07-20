Christopher Nolan anxious filming intimate scenes for Oppenheimer

Netflix drops cheapest ad-free option for new users
Christopher Nolan is known for his big-budget action films, but Oppenheimer is his first biopic. It tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb.
The film features several intimate scenes, including a steamy romance between Oppenheimer and Jean Tatlock.
Nolan told Insider that he was “appropriately nervous” about filming these scenes. He said that he wanted to make sure that they were handled in a respectful and sensitive way. He also said that he wanted to make sure that the actors felt comfortable.
Nolan’s concerns are understandable. Intimate scenes can be difficult to film, even for experienced actors. They can also be uncomfortable for audiences to watch. However, Nolan is a talented director, and I’m confident that he will handle these scenes with care.
Oppenheimer is scheduled to be released in July 2023. I’m looking forward to seeing how Nolan handles these intimate scenes. I think they could be a powerful and moving part of the film.
