Deepika Padukone Shines with Ranveer’s Dialogue in New Release

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh’s character from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have garnered immense praise for their outstanding performances.

Deepika Padukone couldn’t attend the grand screening in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The long-awaited romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ hit theaters on Friday to eager audiences. Directed by Karan Johar, the film has been met with enthusiastic acclaim from both critics and viewers, positioning it as a potential box office success. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have garnered immense praise for their outstanding performances and sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Ranveer, accompanied by his wife Deepika Padukone, watched the movie last night and playfully shared her humorous review of the film in a new video.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoyed a special movie night as the actor took his wife to watch his latest release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ co-starring Alia Bhatt. Ranveer shared a heartwarming selfie with Deepika during their outing and also engaged his fans with a poll on social media.

He wrote “Taking her to see Rocky Rani” and added options, “She’s gonna love it,” “She’s gonna LUHHHV it!, and “Chup kar chappal khayega.”

One day after the film’s release, Ranveer Singh took to social media to share Deepika Padukone’s reaction to ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ The actor posted a humorous video featuring both of them, and in the caption, he playfully recounted her response to the film, “She LLLLLLLOVED it!!!”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

In the video, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh start by dancing to the tune of the song “What Jhumka” from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Subsequently, Ranveer playfully requests Deepika to imitate his character, Rocky, from the movie. He prompts her to deliver a dialogue in a playful and entertaining exchange between the couple.

“This is Rocky Randhawa this side. Hi babes, love you from last life.” Deepika tried to repeat the line in Ranveer’s style and then hilariously replied, “Nobody can do it like you.”

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s co-star in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ expressed her adoration for the video by leaving heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar showed her excitement with a “Yasssssss” comment, while Anjali Anand, who plays Ranveer’s on-screen sister in the film, also added heart emojis. Jonita Gandhi, the talented singer of the song “What Jhumka,” also shared her thoughts on the video, “This was the video I needed today.”

For those unaware, Deepika Padukone couldn’t attend the grand screening of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ in Mumbai as she was out of town. Nevertheless, she made up for it by joining Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar’s residence to celebrate the movie’s release.

Also Read Jaya Bachchan Earns High Praise from Co-Star Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy film directed by...

please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.