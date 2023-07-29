Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark romance rumors once again?

Why’d Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng call off engagement?
Courtney Stodden and her fiancé have broken off their engagement. They got...
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were once a famous Hollywood couple. They separated in 2021 after being together and raising their daughter. Now, there’s a chance of them getting back together as Hadid liked a shirtless picture of Malik, making fans very excited.
Hadid and Malik had an on-and-off relationship since 2015, but they committed to a stable relationship in 2019. They had a daughter named Khai together.
However, in 2021, they split up due to a scandal involving Malik and Hadid’s mother Yolanda, leaving their fans disappointed.
Lately, Zayn, who usually keeps to himself, has been posting more on Instagram. Gigi delighted netizens by liking a topless photo he shared today. This has sparked a social media frenzy, with people wondering if there’s a chance for romance between the former couple.
Zayn, the former One Direction member, shared an Instagram post where he’s playing a red piano. He appears shirtless, revealing his back body tattoos.
