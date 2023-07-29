Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark romance rumors once again?

Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark romance rumors once again?

Articles
Advertisement
Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark romance rumors once again?

Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark romance rumors once again?

Advertisement
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark dating rumors.
  • Gig Hadid likes a topless photo of Zayn Malik.
  • They had a daughter named Khai together.
Advertisement

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were once a famous Hollywood couple. They separated in 2021 after being together and raising their daughter. Now, there’s a chance of them getting back together as Hadid liked a shirtless picture of Malik, making fans very excited.

Hadid and Malik had an on-and-off relationship since 2015, but they committed to a stable relationship in 2019. They had a daughter named Khai together.

However, in 2021, they split up due to a scandal involving Malik and Hadid’s mother Yolanda, leaving their fans disappointed.

Lately, Zayn, who usually keeps to himself, has been posting more on Instagram. Gigi delighted netizens by liking a topless photo he shared today. This has sparked a social media frenzy, with people wondering if there’s a chance for romance between the former couple.

Zayn, the former One Direction member, shared an Instagram post where he’s playing a red piano. He appears shirtless, revealing his back body tattoos.

Advertisement

Also Read

Why’d Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng call off engagement?
Why’d Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng call off engagement?

Courtney Stodden and her fiancé have broken off their engagement. They got...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story