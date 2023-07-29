Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark romance rumors once again?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were once a famous Hollywood couple. They separated in 2021 after being together and raising their daughter. Now, there’s a chance of them getting back together as Hadid liked a shirtless picture of Malik, making fans very excited.

Hadid and Malik had an on-and-off relationship since 2015, but they committed to a stable relationship in 2019. They had a daughter named Khai together.

However, in 2021, they split up due to a scandal involving Malik and Hadid’s mother Yolanda, leaving their fans disappointed.

Lately, Zayn, who usually keeps to himself, has been posting more on Instagram. Gigi delighted netizens by liking a topless photo he shared today. This has sparked a social media frenzy, with people wondering if there’s a chance for romance between the former couple.

Zayn, the former One Direction member, shared an Instagram post where he’s playing a red piano. He appears shirtless, revealing his back body tattoos.

