Director of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ urges women to fight patriarchy

Satyaprem Ki Katha: A Love Story Told From the Perspective of a Feminist Husband
Satyaprem Ki Katha is a Bollywood film about a feminist husband. The...
Director Sameer Vidwans discusses the film “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” where he portrays a “feminist husband” who supports his wife’s fight for justice. The movie, which was released in theatres last month, revolves around themes of date rape and trauma, featuring the characters of Satyaprem and Katha, played by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, respectively. Sameer aims to sensitize men to ally with women in challenging the patriarchal mindset of society. He emphasizes the husband’s role as a supportive character rather than a hero. The film received both appreciation and criticism on social media, with some questioning the portrayal of Kartik’s character as a man saviour. Sameer clarifies that the husband’s dialogue emphasizes support, not rescue.
He stated, “(But) I think the critics missed out the dialogue where Sattu says, ‘I will be the supporting character of your story.’ He says it twice in the movie. He doesn’t say that I will save you and become a hero. But he says that you have to become the hero, and I will provide the support.”
Kiara’s prior experience in the film “Guilty,” which dealt with similar themes, was beneficial in her performance for “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” Sameer mentions her interactions with rape survivors during “Guilty,” which aided her understanding of portraying the character in detail.
The credit for the story goes to writer Karan Sharma, known for collaborating with Sameer on the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi film “Anandi Gopal,” which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.
Sameer, renowned for Marathi movies like “Time Please,” “Double Seat,” and “Mala Kahich Problem Nahi,” expresses his desire to venture into Hindi cinema while entertaining the audience with a meaningful message. He was drawn to the script of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” due to its Hindi language, entertainment value, and impactful message.
Regarding the film’s approach, Sameer wanted to avoid being “preachy” while dealing with the sensitive subject matter. He aimed to deliver a message along with entertainment, ensuring the soul of the movie remained intact throughout the decision-making process, including casting and treatment.
Satyaprem Ki Katha has been well-received by the audience, grossing over ₹100 crore worldwide.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.