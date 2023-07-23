Director of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ urges women to fight patriarchy

Kiara’s prior experience in the film “Guilty,” which dealt with similar themes, was beneficial in her performance for “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” Sameer mentions her interactions with rape survivors during “Guilty,” which aided her understanding of portraying the character in detail.

The credit for the story goes to writer Karan Sharma, known for collaborating with Sameer on the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi film “Anandi Gopal,” which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Sameer, renowned for Marathi movies like “Time Please,” “Double Seat,” and “Mala Kahich Problem Nahi,” expresses his desire to venture into Hindi cinema while entertaining the audience with a meaningful message. He was drawn to the script of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” due to its Hindi language, entertainment value, and impactful message.

Regarding the film’s approach, Sameer wanted to avoid being “preachy” while dealing with the sensitive subject matter. He aimed to deliver a message along with entertainment, ensuring the soul of the movie remained intact throughout the decision-making process, including casting and treatment.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been well-received by the audience, grossing over ₹100 crore worldwide.

