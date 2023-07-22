Disha Patani’s Surprising Response to Rumored Ex’s Song Garners Attention

Tiger Shroff’s new song “Love Stereo Again” is making waves.

Disha Patani is impressed by Tiger’s singing and looks in the song.

Tiger and Zahrah S Khan collaborated on the song.

Tiger Shroff is making waves with his latest track, “Love Stereo Again.” The talented heartthrob, known for his impressive kicks and back-flips, is now captivating audiences with his smooth voice in this new song. Not only has Tiger’s singing prowess and mesmerizing dance moves left his millions of fans impressed, but even his rumored ex-girlfriend, Disha Patani, is equally awestruck by his performance and striking appearance in “Love Stereo Again.”

Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories to show support to Tiger Shroff, sharing a snippet of the song “Love Stereo Again.” The track features Tiger Shroff and Bollywood’s pop sensation Zahrah S Khan. Disha tagged Tiger in her IG story, extending her shoutout to the talented duo.

She wrote, “Is there anything you can’t do, Tiger Shroff? Love your voice and your look.”

The star of Ek Villain Returns showered Zahrah with praise in her Instagram story, describing her as “super hot and sexy,” The diva also tagged Zahrah in the post, showing her appreciation.

Tiger Shroff, who has collaborated with his co-star Zahrah S Khan for the song “Love Stereo Again,” shared a captivating video on Instagram. In the video, Tiger appears majestic, particularly as he emerges from the water, showcasing his perfect abs! Fans are also smitten with Tiger’s sizzling looks and his mesmerizing voice in the song.

Amidst continuous speculation and media reports about their alleged relationship, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff remained tight-lipped and refrained from confirming or denying their romantic involvement in public. However, during Season 7 of Karan Johar’s talk show “Koffee With Karan,” Tiger finally addressed the rumors surrounding their dating status and the rumored break-up. When questioned by KJo about their relationship, Tiger opened up and shared insights about their bond. “Are you dating her right now because there was a rumored break-up?” In response to Disha Patani’s reaction, Tiger Shroff oreply. “Oh really? Well, there has been speculation about us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends, and that is what it is today. “When Karan Johar further asked, “That’s it, so you are single then?” Tiger replied, “Yeah, I think so.”

For the unacquainted, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have collaborated in the past, featuring together in the music video “Befikra” and co-starring in the action-packed film “Baaghi 2” in 2018. Moreover, Disha joined Tiger in the song “Do You Love Me” from the movie “Baaghi 3.” Their on-screen rapport has garnered immense admiration from fans, establishing them as a beloved and sought-after duo in the entertainment world.

