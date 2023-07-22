Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Rocky and Pooja’s Love Blossoms

The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit film “Dream Girl,” titled “Dream Girl 2,” is gearing up for its grand release.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit film “Dream Girl,” titled “Dream Girl 2,” is gearing up for its grand release. Ayushmann Khurrana, who won hearts with his portrayal of the beloved character Pooja, is all set to reprise his role in this second installment of the franchise. With the release date approaching, the makers have already begun their promotional campaign to build excitement among fans.

In a recently released promotional video, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja engages in a hilarious conversation with none other than Ranveer Singh’s Rocky, from the upcoming movie “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The laughter-inducing banter between the two characters is sure to leave audiences in splits.

The promo starts with Rocky calling Pooja his “Rani” and complimenting her stunning look in a red saree. He humorously compares her return to the world cup, emphasizing that it’s been four years. Pooja, ever the witty character, playfully refers to herself as a “trophy,” adding to the comical exchange.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this delightful promotional video on his social media platforms, along with a caption that reads, “Pooja ek tyohaar hai, pachees ko iss baar hai! Your @pooja___dreamgirl arrives with a Rockying surprise on 25th July.” Excited fans can look forward to the official first look of “Dream Girl 2” on July 25, which will be attached to the prints of “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

The makers have been successful in capturing public attention with their creative marketing strategies for “Dream Girl 2.” In an earlier video released on Valentine’s Day, Pooja mentioned superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s films “Pathaan” and “Jawan,” further adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

“Dream Girl 2” is a comedy-drama film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The star-studded cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 25, 2023.

On the other hand, “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after seven years. This family rom-com stars the charismatic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie revolves around the love story of two contrasting characters, Rocky and Rani, a lively Delhi boy, and an educated Bengali journalist. As they fall in love, they decide to win each other’s families’ hearts and seek approval for their marriage. “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is all set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023.

With this exciting crossover of characters and engaging promos, fans eagerly await the release of “Dream Girl 2,” promising a roller-coaster of laughter and entertainment.

