Duke & Duchess to join royal family after King Charles & Prince Andrew’s dispute

King Charles & Prince Andrew’s dispute: Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson may join the royal family at Balmoral Castle this summer, as King Charles III has reportedly shown a more lenient stance towards his younger brother.

Despite being snubbed at some significant royal events in recent months, the Duke and Duchess of York have seemingly touched the King’s heart with their unwavering support.

According to a royal expert, the disgraced royal and mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are expected to receive an invitation to Balmoral this summer.

Relations between Charles and Andrew have reportedly been strained, with the new monarch allegedly requesting that the Duke vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor.

However, Andrew, known as the late Queen’s favorite son, has refused to move out of the luxurious royal residence.

Richard Palmer believes that despite the tensions, Andrew and Fergie, who still reside together in a £30 million mansion despite divorcing in 1996, will join the royal family for their annual summer holiday in Scotland.

Recent weeks have seen a quiet shelving of the dispute between the monarch and his younger brother, particularly after the Duchess of York shared her breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“I think that Andrew and Fergie will have been or will be invited up to Balmoral,” commented Palmer in an interview with the outlet.

