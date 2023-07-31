Ed Sheeran sells hotdogs before Chicago concert

Ed Sheeran surprised fans ahead of concert in Chicago by selling hotdogs.

Sheeran also enjoyed ‘insulting’ his fans.

Ed Sheeran surprised fans by serving hot dogs at Wiener’s Circle, a famous Chicago hot dog stand, before his sold-out concert at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 30, 2023.

Sheeran was greeted by a large crowd of excited fans as he worked the grill and served up hot dogs. He even took the time to chat with customers and pose for pictures.

The staff at Wiener’s Circle are known for their foul-mouthed banter, but Sheeran took it all in stride. He even got in on the act, firing back with some of his own insults.

The whole event was a lot of fun for fans and staff alike. Sheeran seemed to enjoy himself, and he even gave away some free hot dogs.

Ed Sheeran wanted to surprise his fans before his concert, so he went to a famous hot dog stand and served customers there. The owner introduced him as the new staff, and it was a fun way to energize the fans before the show.