Kanye West’s Twitter account restored after ‘final warning’

West’s account will not be able to monetize and no ads will appear next to his posts.

The reinstatement of West’s account has been met with mixed reactions.

It remains to be seen whether West will abide by the terms of his reinstatement.

Advertisement

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been restored after being banned for almost eight months. The account was reinstated on July 30, 2023.

However, after West reportedly gave assurances to X (formerly known as Twitter) that he would not post antisemitic or harmful content. West’s account will not be able to monetize and no ads will appear next to his posts.

The ban was originally imposed in December 2022 after West posted a series of tweets that were seen as antisemitic and inciting violence.

The tweets included an image of a swastika blended with a star of David, and a tweet in which West said that he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

West’s reinstatement has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have welcomed the news, while others have expressed concern that he will continue to post offensive content. It remains to be seen whether West will abide by the terms of his reinstatement.

Also Read Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Battles Kang Through Time in Season 2 Trailer Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki in second season of Disney+ series Loki....