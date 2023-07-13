Expert claims Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” to beat “Pathaan” box office record

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming blockbuster Jawan will unquestionably break Pathaan’s box office records.

Khan’s action film Pathaan, which debuted earlier in 2023, broke box office records. The film directed by Siddharth Anand made more than INR 1000 crore in total international revenue.

Khan is currently preparing for the ambitious action-thriller film Jawan, which experts predict will surpass the box office success of Pathaan.

Jawan has reportedly already made INR 250 crore since its rights were purchased by T-series, according to India Today. Industry experts think that Atlee’s picture broke all records for a variety of reasons.

Jawan has all the South stars, including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, the music director Anirudh, and the director Atlee, according to producer G Dhananjayan.

“All of them are well-liked, and the South audience will connect with them more easily. As a result, the movie has a better chance of succeeding in the South, especially following the release of the Jawan trailer, which had a positive influence.

Sreedhar Pillai, a film industry specialist, added that South India is the film’s main market because it uses South Indian artists and technicians. The excitement and hullabaloo that are currently surrounding the South Indian film Jawan are typical of big-budget South Indian productions.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of South India’s top stars and has a sizable following there. Jawan’s Tamil dub will have the same audience size as the original Tamil movie. Additionally, Atlee has a solid track record here and has exclusively produced hits in Kollywood.

On September 7, Jawan is expected to be released in theaters.