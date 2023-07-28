Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to Bring ‘Mirzapur’ to the Cinemas

Mirzapur 3 has been fully filmed and is undergoing post-production.

The makers are keen on presenting Mirzapur in the form of a movie.

Mirzapur 3 will be the most intense and thrilling experience for the audience.

Advertisement

Following the tremendous success of Mirzapur 1 and 2, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and backed by Prime Video, fans have eagerly awaited the third installment of the franchise.

The upcoming season will star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. While the first season garnered significant attention upon its release in November 2018, the second season continued the series’ popularity in late 2020.

Currently, Mirzapur 3 has been fully filmed and is undergoing post-production. In an interesting update, there are plans to present Mirzapur as a film in the near future by Excel Entertainment and Prime Video.

According to a source close to the project, the captivating world of Mirzapur has captured the audience’s imagination, offering ample opportunities to explore various characters and parallel storylines beyond the current web series format.

Recently, discussions have begun among the makers to adapt Mirzapur into a film, and they are actively developing an idea that would be entertaining for the viewers. Once the concept is finalized, they will proceed with the necessary arrangements. The intention is clear – the makers are keen on presenting Mirzapur in the form of a movie in addition to the existing web series.

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and several others were the main stars in both Mirzapur 1 and 2. Shweta Tripathi, in an earlier interview , expressed that Mirzapur 3 would be the most intense and thrilling experience for the audience.

Advertisement

She shared that shooting for the show was enjoyable, and the cast and crew have formed a close-knit family, frequently meeting every two weeks.

We have contacted the representatives of Prime Video India to seek confirmation, but we are still awaiting their response.

Also Read Javed Akhtar Labels ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ a Must-Watch Movie Javed Akhtar calls Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a must-watch movie....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.