Filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi Appointed As PASC Chairperson

Filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi, commonly known as Mo Naqvi, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee (PASC), succeeding director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The PASC is responsible for choosing Pakistan’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards each year.

Naqvi, renowned for his impactful storytelling, was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2022, a testament to his influential body of work. His latest documentary, The Accused: Damned Or Devoted, has earned a Primetime Emmy nomination this year.

Expressing his honour and excitement, Mohammed Ali Naqvi stated, “I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, and I commit myself to continue elevating Pakistani cinema on the international stage.”

His immediate focus is on forming a dynamic selection committee, with several eminent professionals already confirming their participation. Naqvi believes their combined efforts will further enhance Pakistani cinema’s global presence.

His impressive portfolio includes producing the hit Netflix Original docuseries Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, earning him membership in both the Motion Picture Academy and the Television Academy. His work has received accolades, including an Emmy Television Academy Honour for the Showtime Original documentary Shame and Emmy-nominated projects Among the Believers and The Accused: Damned Or Devoted?

Beyond his filmmaking pursuits, Naqvi is a board member of Mukhtaran Mai’s Women Welfare Group, demonstrating his commitment to social causes.

