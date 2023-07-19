Advertisement
Hajra Yamin Recieves Birthday Wishes From Industry Friends

Hajra Yamin, the radiant star of Lollywood, is celebrating her 29th birthday in a remarkable and befitting manner, reflecting her soaring career and undeniable charm.

As an actress renowned for her impeccable acting skills and unwavering confidence, Hajra Yamin has become a sought-after personality in both the television and modelling realms. Her talent and charisma have propelled her to new heights, and her birthday celebration was a testament to the love and admiration she has earned from fans and loved ones alike.

In a heartfelt gesture, Yamin shared a glimpse of her birthday festivities with her followers on Instagram. Through a heartwarming video, she invited her virtual family into the joyous occasion, offering a peek into the love and happiness surrounding her on this special day. The caption accompanying the video encapsulated the essence of life, expressing her gratitude for every moment.

The video showcased the Jalan diva surrounded by her friends and family, their faces beaming with joy as they gathered around a table adorned with an enchanting display of birthday cakes, each representing a different flavour, colour, and story. Numerous fans and admirers flooded the comment section with well wishes.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

Additionally, many of her co-stars also took to their Instagram stories to extend their warm birthday wishes to Yamin.

On the professional front, Yamin’s notable works include Hum 2 Hamary 100, Tera Ghum Aur Hum, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Baandi, and Ehd-e-Wafa. Her talent and accomplishments continue to shine, marking her as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

