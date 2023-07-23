Janhvi Kapoor Thanks Fans For Loving “Bawaal”: Expresses Gratitude

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s latest movie “Bawaal” recently released on an OTT platform. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this romantic drama marks their first collaboration. The film has been receiving positive feedback on social media, with both Varun and Janhvi receiving high praise for their performances. Janhvi took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for the love they have shown for “Bawaal.”

In her touching note, Janhvi thanked her fans for appreciating her portrayal of Nisha in the movie. She also shared pictures with co-star Varun Dhawan from the film. The actress reflected on the importance of valuing the simple things in life and expressed how the response from the audience makes everything worthwhile.

Fans showered the post with praises for the film and Janhvi’s acting skills. Even Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, showed his support by reacting to the post.

In “Bawaal,” Varun Dhawan plays the role of a history teacher named Ajay, while Janhvi portrays his wife Nisha, who is an epilepsy patient. The story revolves around the couple navigating through the challenges in their relationship during their honeymoon in Europe.

Janhvi Kapoor’s next project is “Mr and Mrs Mahi” alongside Rajkummar Rao, and she is rumoured to make a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

On the other hand, Varun recently completed filming his upcoming international spy series “Citadel” with co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is also collaborating with director Atlee for an action film.

