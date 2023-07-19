“Bawaal” Stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Wow Fans with Stunning Photoshoot

Bawaal is a romantic comedy film directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

The film is set to be released on July 21 on Prime Video.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are actively engaged in promotional activities for their upcoming film “Bawaal,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, the actors, along with the OTT platform Prime Video, shared a collection of black-and-white photos from a new photoshoot.

In the pictures, both Janhvi and Varun were dressed impeccably, and their on-screen chemistry has also caught the eye of their fans. The film is set to be released on Friday on Prime Video.

BTS pictures from the recent promotional photoshoot for “Bawaaal” created a buzz when one image showed Varun playfully biting Janhvi’s ear while posing closely for the camera. However, some social media users expressed discomfort with the actor’s behavior in the picture.

The recently shared pictures from the photoshoot garnered a positive response, with many praising Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance as ‘hot’. Prime Video shared the images on their Instagram account along with a caption, “Let’s just say this chemistry is giving!”

Janhvi looked stunning in a little black dress as she posed alongside Varun in some pictures, while both actors also had solo shots. An Instagram user reacted to the photos and left a comment, “Slay… Oh my God!” Another said, “That chemistry!! (fire emojis).” One more said, “Hotties in B-town.” One comment read, “So hot!” A person also wrote, “Too hot to handle.”

Recently, BTS pictures from the promotional photoshoot of “Bawaal” surfaced on Reddit, capturing a moment where Varun playfully bites Janhvi’s ear, evoking an interesting reaction from her.

One person wrote, “This is creepy for a married man to do, when he’s not acting in a movie.” Another one wrote, “The way he gets touchy with his female co-stars and gets away with all these antics is absolutely ridiculous.”

Prominent Bollywood celebrities graced the screening of the highly anticipated film “Bawaal” on Tuesday, with both Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s families also in attendance.

Varun attended the event with his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, while Janhvi was accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, and brother Arjun Kapoor. Several other celebrities, including Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Triptii Dimri, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nora Fatehi, were also seen at the red carpet event.

