Jannat Mirza Responds to Imran Khan Comparison Criticism

Jannat Mirza is a TikTok celebrity with millions of followers.

She has been compared to Imran Khan in terms of followers.

She claimed she has the same number of supporters as Khan.

Advertisement

Jannat Mirza is a popular Tiktoker, model, and actress with millions of followers. The Tiktok celebrity has recently made waves for her comparison to Imran Khan in terms of followers.

Jannat Mirza stated in an interview with Hassan Choudary that she must have the same amount of supporters as Imran Khan, or perhaps even more.

The video clip is making the rounds on social media, with many people criticizing the social media celebrity.

Jannat Mirza, a social media celebrity, responded to the criticism during a Q&A session with fans.

She stated that she is Imran Khan’s staunchest fan, and that she has spoken out in his favour even after others had ceased talking about him.

She stated that Imran Khan’s social media team contacted her on several occasions to thank her for her assistance.

Advertisement

Jannat Mirza went on to say that individuals merely try to stir up issues, so it’s best to ignore them.

Take a look at the Instagram story post she shared:

Keep in mind that Imran Khan has 13.3 million Facebook fans. Twitter has 19.5 million followers.

Instagram has 8.5 million followers. A sizable amount of followers on the newly launched site Threads.

Imran Khan’s digital media team built his Tiktok account yesterday, and he has 3.3 million Tiktok followers in a day.

Advertisement

Jannat Mirza has a large number of Tiktok followers. She has a total of 22.9 million followers. She has 4.4 million Instagram followers. She has numerous Twitter and Facebook fan accounts.

Also Read Jannat Mirza wants to be a Police Officer Jannat Mirza has achieved great success for herself. Mirza appeared as a...