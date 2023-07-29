Javed Akhtar: “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” Must-Watch

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” received a star-studded screening in Mumbai.

Karan Johar’s highly-anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” received a star-studded screening in Mumbai, drawing numerous Bollywood personalities. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to the Bachchan family, the event saw a gathering of Bollywood’s finest, each leaving the theater with varied emotions.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, accompanied by his actress-wife Shabana Azmi, attended the screening. Javed Akhtar, who also stars in the film, later took to Twitter to share his glowing review of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer, calling it a “must-watch.” He praised the film as one of the most entertaining Hindi films he has seen in recent years, blending wit, humor, and strong emotions.

Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani ki prem kahani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years . If you love wit humour and strong emotions Here is a must watch . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 28, 2023

Other celebrities also shared their thoughts on the film after the screening. Abhishek Bachchan, son of Jaya Bachchan, who plays a role in the movie, termed it a “total and complete family entertainer” on his Instagram story. Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, took to Instagram Stories to laud Alia’s performance, mentioning how she shines and looks gorgeous in the film.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” marks Karan Johar’s attempt to revive the romance reminiscent of early 2000s films, making it even more special as it coincides with his 25 years as a filmmaker. The movie revolves around two families, the Randhawas and the Chatterjees, and delves into the love story of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt) while navigating through diverse family values. Alongside Alia and Ranveer, the film features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, as well as Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.

With Javed Akhtar’s glowing review and the positive response from other celebrities, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is shaping up to be a must-see film for fans of Bollywood romance and family-centric storytelling.

