That’s right. Death of a Unicorn is a dark comedy horror film that is set to star Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd. The film is being directed by Alex Scharfman, who will also pen the script. Not much is known about the plot of the film, but it is said to follow a father and daughter who run over a unicorn on their way home.

The unicorn is then taken to the secluded retreat of a wealthy pharmaceutical CEO, where its extraordinary healing abilities prompt a series of questionable decisions.

The film is being produced by A24, which is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. This means that they are allowed to move forward with shooting their indie films, despite the ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry.

Death of a Unicorn is expected to begin filming in Hungary soon. It is unclear when the film will be released, but it is sure to be a dark and twisted comedy that will leave audiences thinking.

