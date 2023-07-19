Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Versace Dress at Los Angeles Outing

Jennifer Lopez celebrates first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 1st wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck. The singer...
Jennifer Lopez made a statement in Los Angeles on Tuesday by flaunting her excellent fashion sense and legendary style.
The legendary artist walked down the street in a bright red maxi with a halter-style neckline that billowed behind her.
Lopez was in Beverly Hills for furniture shopping and had lunch with a buddy at The Ivy.
According to sources, the 53-year-old singer was seen carrying a crocodile-embossed leather handbag that matched the shade of her clothing.
The Marry Me actress shielded her eyes with brown-tinted lenses of huge sunglasses with a silver frame.
Lopez accentuated her height with espadrille platform heels. Her wedding ring was complemented with a set of huge hoop earrings.
She accessorized her daring attire with a studded leather bracelet.
Her hair was pulled back into a low bun at the back of her neck.
The singer was seen wearing minimal makeup and displaying her natural beauty.
Lopez had uploaded photographs of her exquisite outfit for a date night with her husband to commemorate their first wedding anniversary the day before.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The post’s caption promoted her newsletter, On The JLO, which disclosed some of her upcoming song’s lyrics.
The song is about Jennifer Lopez secretly marrying Ben Affleck last year in Las Vegas.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.