Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Versace Dress at Los Angeles Outing

Jennifer Lopez walked in Los Angeles wearing a bright red maxi.

She was shopping in Beverly Hills and had lunch with a friend at The Ivy.

She wore a crocodile-embossed leather handbag, brown-tinted sunglasses.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez made a statement in Los Angeles on Tuesday by flaunting her excellent fashion sense and legendary style.

The legendary artist walked down the street in a bright red maxi with a halter-style neckline that billowed behind her.

Lopez was in Beverly Hills for furniture shopping and had lunch with a buddy at The Ivy.

According to sources, the 53-year-old singer was seen carrying a crocodile-embossed leather handbag that matched the shade of her clothing.

The Marry Me actress shielded her eyes with brown-tinted lenses of huge sunglasses with a silver frame.

Advertisement

Lopez accentuated her height with espadrille platform heels. Her wedding ring was complemented with a set of huge hoop earrings.

She accessorized her daring attire with a studded leather bracelet.

Her hair was pulled back into a low bun at the back of her neck.

The singer was seen wearing minimal makeup and displaying her natural beauty.

Lopez had uploaded photographs of her exquisite outfit for a date night with her husband to commemorate their first wedding anniversary the day before.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The post’s caption promoted her newsletter, On The JLO, which disclosed some of her upcoming song’s lyrics.

The song is about Jennifer Lopez secretly marrying Ben Affleck last year in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Also Read Jennifer Lopez celebrates first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 1st wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck. The singer...