Justice League, Godzilla, and Kong Epic Crossover: Battle Looms!

The San Diego Comic-Con is set to launch an epic crossover comic book series.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be co-produced by DC, Legendary Comics, and Toho International.

The series will be written by Brian Buccellato, known for his work on The Flash, Injustice, and Detective Comics.

Advertisement

The San Diego Comic-Con begins this weekend, and the four-day event is expected to include multiple big comic book announcements.

The epic war between Legendary’s Monsterverse and the DC Universe will hit store shelves this autumn, according to a statement issued by DC Comics on Thursday.

The series will be co-produced by DC, Legendary Comics, and Toho International. The series will be written by Brian Buccellato, who is known for his work on The Flash, Injustice, and Detective Comics, and illustrated by Christian Duce, who is known for his work on Batman and Fortnite: Zero Point.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by DC (@dcofficial) Advertisement

The seven-issue event series Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong begins as a conventional clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom, but takes a dangerous turn when the border between worlds is shattered, bringing Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse to DC’s Earth! What follows will be a battle of epic proportions and devastation!

“As a comics fan, there’s nothing more fun and exciting than exploring those amazing ‘What If’ situations that arise when fandoms cross streams!” says Jim Lee, president, publisher, and chief creative officer of DC.

In this scenario, it’s a battle between the Justice League, the best superhero team in the universe, and not only Godzilla, the King of Monsters, but also Kong the Great himself! A true comic book fan will not want to miss this no-holds-barred crossover fight, which has been in the works for years.”

Legendary Comics’ Senior Vice President and Publisher, Robert Napton, added:

Advertisement

“There have been a couple of classic crossovers since I started reading comics: Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, The Uncanny X-Men, and the New Teen Titans—and we hope Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong joins that list of unforgettable meetings. I am grateful to everyone at DC, Legendary Entertainment, and Toho International for the passionate support we received to have these worlds collide!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Christian Duce (@ducechristian)

Advertisement

I’ve had the wonderful pleasure to write most of the classic DC Super Heroes before—from my experience on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice—and I’m very excited about this project, Buccellato would conclude the announcement.

This time, I get to use every toy in two distinct sandboxes to construct something significantly larger than life. It is such a delight to rip open both the DC Universe and Legendary’s Monsterverse for this cherished endeavour.

In this enormous undertaking, Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero make ideal collaborators. In terms of character moments, ravaging creatures, and intense superhero action, Christian has been superb in navigating the story’s immense scale.

Additionally, Christian’s artwork is brilliantly complemented by Luis’ gorgeous color scheme and execution.”

MonsterVerse fans will have to wait until October 17, 2023, when issue #1 of Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is released.

The first issue’s humorous opening scenario features Clark Kent and Lois Lane interrupting their day off to save Metropolis from Godzilla. Our favourite DC heroes are going about their daily routines.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Margot Robbie’s billion dollar Barbie promise to studios Margot Robbie sold 'Barbie' as a billion-dollar movie. Margot also shared that...